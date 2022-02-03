Dr. Moore set to hold briefing Thursday after Ontario started lifting COVID restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.

Dr. Kieran Moore’s afternoon briefing comes after modelling from the province’s expert pandemic advisers predicted COVID-19 cases would rise after Monday’s partial reopening.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said relaxing public health measures aimed at controlling the Omicron variant would increase virus spread, but the experts couldn’t say by how much.

The group said outcomes will depend partly on how many people have recently been infected, a number that is hard to determine because the province has limited access to PCR tests.

Restaurants, gyms and cinemas among other venues were allowed to reopen to half capacity on Monday with proof-of-vaccination rules in place for guests.

Social gathering limits were increased to 10 people indoors and some surgeries that were paused to preserve health system capacity were also allowed to resume.