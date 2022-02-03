SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Dr. Moore set to hold briefing Thursday after Ontario started lifting COVID restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2022 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says province needs to live with virus, but won’t say if future lockdowns possible' COVID-19: Ford says province needs to live with virus, but won’t say if future lockdowns possible
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ford says province needs to live with virus, but won't say if future lockdowns possible.

Ontario’s top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.

Dr. Kieran Moore’s afternoon briefing comes after modelling from the province’s expert pandemic advisers predicted COVID-19 cases would rise after Monday’s partial reopening.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said relaxing public health measures aimed at controlling the Omicron variant would increase virus spread, but the experts couldn’t say by how much.

Trending Stories

The group said outcomes will depend partly on how many people have recently been infected, a number that is hard to determine because the province has limited access to PCR tests.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto District School Board to provide every student with medical mask

Restaurants, gyms and cinemas among other venues were allowed to reopen to half capacity on Monday with proof-of-vaccination rules in place for guests.

Story continues below advertisement

Social gathering limits were increased to 10 people indoors and some surgeries that were paused to preserve health system capacity were also allowed to resume.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers