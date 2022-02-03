Mississauga mayor addresses allegations councillor ‘repeatedly vandalized’ another councillor’s car

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga’s mayor has addressed allegations that a city councillor “repeatedly vandalized” another councillor’s car and also apologized for not pushing for an investigation by the integrity commissioner.

During a press conference Thursday, Bonnie Crombie spoke about the allegations regarding Ward 6 Coun. Ron Starr targeting former Ward 2 Coun. Karen Ras, who resigned last month.

“I am disappointed and frankly very angry about the disturbing allegations that Councillor Ron Starr repeatedly vandalized former Councillor Karen Ras’ car in a secure parking garage at city hall,” Crombie said.

“It’s also sad that this was one of the reasons that led to Councillor Karen Ras’ resignation from council. This is flagrant bullying and harassment and has no place at the City of Mississauga or in any workplace.”

Details of the allegations were first reported by CBC News and the Toronto Star on Wednesday.

Ras told the CBC that she resigned from her role after her car was repeatedly vandalized and the integrity commissioner and Crombie didn’t address her concerns.

The CBC reported that Ras’ car was allegedly keyed eight times over two years, and the alleged suspect identified by police was Starr.

Crombie apologized to Ras in her remarks Thursday.

“The situation was an active police investigation which I fully cooperated in and I respected the councillor’s wishes that at the time, to keep this matter confidential,” Crombie said.

Today, I addressed the troubling allegations that Councillor Starr repeatedly vandalized former Councillor Ras’ car. I should have done more for her by pushing our Integrity Commissioner to investigate. We’re taking action to ensure a situation like this never happens again. pic.twitter.com/u0DAnDEVIm — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 3, 2022

“Over the last few days, I reflected deeply on this and I realize that I should’ve done more for Karen and for the residents of Ward 2 and for our city … As a friend and a colleague and as mayor, I should’ve pushed harder for the integrity commissioner to investigate.

“I’m a woman in politics and I’ve been on the receiving end of harassment myself and as the leader of council, I should have done everything in my power to protect my friend and colleague.”

Crombie said once the criminal investigation was closed by police, she should have pushed for the integrity commissioner to launch a probe, “who chose not to investigate because it had been a police matter.”

The CBC reported that Peel police investigated, but it was decided, in consultation with the Crown and complainant, that charges would not be laid. Starr was allegedly captured on surveillance video keying Ras’ car after cameras were installed in the parking lot, the CBC reported, citing sources.

Global News also contacted the integrity commissioner but did not receive a response.

On Wednesday, Mississauga city council passed a resolution requesting that the integrity commissioner conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Council also requested that Starr take a leave of absence until the investigation is complete and a report is presented.

The integrity commissioner was also asked to attend a meeting on Feb. 9 or earlier to explain why Ras’ complaint was not investigated.

The City said in a statement that councillors are governed by the Councillor Code of Conduct and complaints about the contraventions to the code are made to the integrity commissioner.

“Matters between councillors are dealt with through the Code, and where criminal activities are involved, through Peel Regional Police,” the statement said.

City officials confirmed that staff received a report of vandalism/property damage in the secure city hall parking garage in April 2021.

“City of Mississauga security staff followed and continue to follow all procedures and cooperate with Peel Regional Police in their investigations when asked to do so,” officials said.

“This includes providing video footage if requested. The City does not publicly comment on the specifics of security incidents or disclose the content of security tapes as the footage is protected under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and our Video Surveillance Policy.”

A reporter asked Crombie if Starr should resign if the allegations determined to be true.

“I think … there is a process that needs to be followed,” she said.

“As we know, councillor Starr is denying the allegations and we have asked that the integrity commissioner conduct a full investigation and we’re very hopeful that he will now do that, that council has insisted on it. He declined councillor Ras’ request to conduct the investigation some months ago largely because he felt it was a police matter and a criminal matter but now with the force of council behind this motion, I’m hoping that he changes his mind and conducts the investigation.”

In light of the serious allegations involving Councillor Ron Starr, @citymississauga Council voted unanimously today for our IC to open an investigation into the matter. Through this, we will get the answers that Karen Ras, the public and Council demand and deserve. pic.twitter.com/9hLeBSAPzJ — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 2, 2022

Crombie said she wants to see the results of the investigation first and noted that council cannot compel anyone to resign their seat.

Crombie also said there are “glaring gaps” in the code of conduct that don’t address “these serious issues” and leaves them to police.

“The police feel the matter is resolved and have closed the file, and yet the complainant, councillor Ras, the victim, doesn’t feel the issue has been sufficiently addressed because there is no resolution for her. She felt as though she had been harassed and bullied,” the mayor said.

She said discussions will be held to try to fill those “gaps.”

Starr did not respond to requests for comment from Global News.

Ras also did not provide a comment to Global News.