‘I’m feeling pretty good’: Premier John Horgan makes first appearance since cancer treatment

Nearly 25 pounds lighter and minus his beard, John Horgan made his first public appearance on Tuesday more than two months after starting radiation treatments for cancer.

The B.C. Premier was diagnosed with throat cancer in November and announced two weeks ago that he had completed 35 radiation sessions to treat the disease.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I want to thank the people at the cancer clinic and everyone that I’ve met along the way,” Horgan said following a short event to mark Lunar New Year.

“The hair stopped growing in various parts of my face. And so I kept the mustache as good battlers who decided to stick around. But the radiation from the lip down eliminated the need to shave. So I’m pretty happy about that.”

Since his treatments concluded in January, Horgan has been largely working virtually. He lost his voice due to the radiation for a short period of time.

He joked about being able to fit into a Lunar New Year outfit that had been snug a year ago.

“This jacket was tight on me last year when we celebrated the Year of the Ox. So it’s nice that this fits me again,” he said.

“I had a couple of jackets taken in, so I’m ready to go. My favourite jeans fit again and that’s really important.”

He said he expects to be in the legislature for the speech from the throne next week.