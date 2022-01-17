B.C. Premier John Horgan wraps up 35 cancer treatments

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s premier has completed 35 radiation sessions for throat cancer and expects to be back in the office in the next few weeks.

“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” John Horgan said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that he is grateful for the staff at BC Cancer clinic in Victoria and of health workers across the province who are “under incredible strain right now” because of the pandemic.

They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete. So grateful for the compassion and professionalism of the @BCCancer team and health workers across BC under incredible strain right now. A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/QekAHuQwKs — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer in November after doctors detected a lump in his throat. He had surgery to remove it before starting radiation.

The known Star Trek fan continues to work from home. He has been texting with staff daily throughout his treatments and is still involved in meetings and decision-making.

He has lost a significant amount of weight, which is typical for his type of radiation treatment. He told Global News the side effects are “challenging but tolerable.”

Horgan is set to chair first ministers’ meetings and cabinet meetings virtually for the next few weeks before returning to the office in late January or early February.

1:58 B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight – Nov 21, 2021

Advertisement