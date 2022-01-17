Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan wraps up 35 cancer treatments

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 3:38 pm
B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight
It's been more than two weeks since B.C. premier John Horgan announced he was fighting throat cancer. Richard Zussman has more on his prognosis ahead of radiation treatment – Nov 21, 2021

B.C.’s premier has completed 35 radiation sessions for throat cancer and expects to be back in the office in the next few weeks.

“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” John Horgan said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that he is grateful for the staff at BC Cancer clinic in Victoria and of health workers across the province who are “under incredible strain right now” because of the pandemic.

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer in November after doctors detected a lump in his throat. He had surgery to remove it before starting radiation.

The known Star Trek fan continues to work from home. He has been texting with staff daily throughout his treatments and is still involved in meetings and decision-making.

Read more: John Horgan navigates cancer diagnosis while becoming B.C.’s longest-serving NDP premier

He has lost a significant amount of weight, which is typical for his type of radiation treatment. He told Global News the side effects are “challenging but tolerable.”

Horgan is set to chair first ministers’ meetings and cabinet meetings virtually for the next few weeks before returning to the office in late January or early February.

B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight
B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight – Nov 21, 2021

 

