Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with throat cancer

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:19 pm
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Premier John Horgan has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Horgan will now undergo treatment to fight the cancer.

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” Horgan said in a statement.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.”

In an impromptu news conference last Thursday, the 62-year old said he felt a lump in his neck a few months ago.

Tests led to the discovery of a growth in his throat. He underwent successful surgery on Friday.

Horgan will continue as premier. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth will step in in the event he is needed to assist with the premier’s duties.

“I will continue to participate virtually in briefings, cabinet meetings, and other important meetings like the Council of the Federation. For in-person events, Minister Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers may attend in my place,” Horgan said.

“I would, again, like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me. I look forward to being back in the legislature and travelling in the new year.”

He was sworn in as premier in July 2017. He won re-election with a majority government last October.

In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.

