B.C. Premier John Horgan to undergo surgery to remove growth in throat

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan made a personal statement to the media Thursday morning.

He told an impromptu news conference that he felt a lump in his neck a few months ago and underwent tests.

That led to the discovery of a growth in his throat. He said he will undergo surgery Friday morning to determine if it is cancerous.

Horgan said he will not be stepping away, but has appointed Mike Farnworth as the deputy premier in the event he is needed to assist with the premier’s duties.

He said he is confident he will fully recover.

“Minister Farnworth is respected on all sides, for his incredible public service since being elected to the legislature 30 years ago,” Horgan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mike will be there as support, if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation.”

Horgan is 62. He was sworn in as premier in July 2017 and won re-election with a majority government last October.

NEW – John Horgan has a growth in his throat that will require surgery tomorrow. He is confident he will have a full recovery. "I will not be stepping away from my role as premier." #bcpoli — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) October 28, 2021

In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.

“There is a lot of work to do and I am very anxious to do it,” Horgan added about his role moving forward.

Story continues below advertisement

He urged everyone who has medical questions or concerns to go and get it checked out.

“Don’t wait, see a doctor,” he said.

Horgan finished Thursday’s press conference by saying “live long and prosper people.”