B.C. Premier John Horgan to undergo surgery to remove growth in throat

B.C. Premier John Horgan made a personal statement to the media Thursday morning.
He told an impromptu news conference that he felt a lump in his neck a few months ago and underwent tests.
That led to the discovery of a growth in his throat. He said he will undergo surgery Friday morning to determine if it is cancerous.
Horgan said he will not be stepping away, but has appointed Mike Farnworth as the deputy premier in the event he is needed to assist with the premier’s duties.
He said he is confident he will fully recover.
“Minister Farnworth is respected on all sides, for his incredible public service since being elected to the legislature 30 years ago,” Horgan said.
“Mike will be there as support, if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation.”
Horgan is 62. He was sworn in as premier in July 2017 and won re-election with a majority government last October.
In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.
“There is a lot of work to do and I am very anxious to do it,” Horgan added about his role moving forward.
He urged everyone who has medical questions or concerns to go and get it checked out.
“Don’t wait, see a doctor,” he said.
Horgan finished Thursday’s press conference by saying “live long and prosper people.”
