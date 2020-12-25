Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC1
December 25 2020 10:30pm
23:38

In conversation with B.C. Premier John Horgan

In a year like none other B.C. Premier John Horgan sits down with Global BC reporter Richard Zussman to reflect on 2020. The year-end discussion includes challenges with governing during a pandemic, the life and death situation of COVID-19, whether he regrets calling a snap election during the pandemic that eventually gave Horgan a majority, picking a diverse cabinet and THAT question about systemic racism during the leader’s debate. Topics also include a look towards 2021 with economic recovery plans, revitalizing long-term care and much more.

Advertisement

Video Home