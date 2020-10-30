Menu

Focus BC
October 30 2020 5:59pm
23:01

Focus BC: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

In this edition of Focus BC, host Sonia Deol speaks with guests about the fallout from the 2020 B.C. election that saw Premier John Horgan’s NDP form a majority in the legislature.

