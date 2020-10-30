Focus BC October 30 2020 5:59pm 23:01 Focus BC: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 In this edition of Focus BC, host Sonia Deol speaks with guests about the fallout from the 2020 B.C. election that saw Premier John Horgan’s NDP form a majority in the legislature. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7433887/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7433887/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?