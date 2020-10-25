Andrew Wilkinson October 25 2020 2:37am 01:39 B.C. election 2020: Key moments from Decision BC election special Global BC looks back at key moments from the 2020 Decision B.C. election special that saw John Horgan’s NDP win a majority. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?