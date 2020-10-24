Polls close at 8 p.m. in B.C. election unlike any other

Send this page to someone via email

Polling stations in B.C. are set to close at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, in an provincial election that’s been unprecedented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC NDP Leader John Horgan called a snap election back on Sept. 21, saying the province needs a majority government to navigate the ongoing global crisis.

2:47 Elections BC pandemic vote counting process Elections BC pandemic vote counting process

Horgan faced criticism from BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and newly minted BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau for sending voters to the polls amid the global pandemic and breaking the agreement he forged with the Greens in order to form government in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oct. 24 vote comes less than a week since provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared that B.C. is now in a second wave of the pandemic, with higher and higher numbers of daily new cases of COVID-19 in the last few days.

A record number of mail-in ballots requested from Elections BC also raises the prospect that a winner will not be declared on Saturday night.

On Friday, Elections BC estimated that only about 65 to 70 per cent of votes will be counted that night, which could delay final results in close races.

1:00 Going to the polls in the time of COVID Going to the polls in the time of COVID

About 478,900 vote-by-mail packages had been returned as of Friday morning, which represents about 66 per cent of all mail-in packages requested and issued to date, Elections BC said.

Advance votes will be counted alongside on election day. Mail-in ballots will be counted 13 days after election day at the earliest as per provincial law.

Story continues below advertisement

If successful, Horgan would become the first sitting NDP premier to win re-election.

At dissolution back in September, the NDP and Liberals were tied with 41 seats in the legislature, while the Greens held two seats, another two were independent, and one seat was vacant.

A party will need 44 seats to secure a majority government.

For the full election coverage, go to our B.C. Election 2020 page.

Global News’ special election broadcast will air live from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT on Global BC, BC1, AM980 CKNW radio, and free on the Global TV App, Amazon Prime Video or Global News YouTube Channel.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press