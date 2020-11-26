Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 26 2020 9:52pm
01:58

B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in

B.C. Premier John Horgan has unveiled his new cabinet, one month after the NDP won a majority in the provincial election. The government is a mix of familiar faces and new names. Richard Zussman reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home