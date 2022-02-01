Police arrest 5 linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict in major drug, gun bust

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against five residents of Coquitlam, B.C., with ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict as part of a major drug and gun bust.

The individuals — three men and two women in their mid-20s — were arrested in early December and released pending charge approval, Coquitlam RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Between April and December 2021, the Mounties also executed seven search warrants related to the investigation, resulting in the seizure of more than $164,000, four luxury vehicles, 12 semi-automatic carbines, 11 handguns and ammunition.

Coquitlam RCMP seized 12 semi-automatic carbines, 11 handguns, magazines, and ammunition through a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in September 2020. Handout/Coquitlam RCMP

“This Coquitlam RCMP-led investigation has taken dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of our communities and will help hold individuals accountable for their blatant disregard for the safety of the public,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton in the release.

“Multiple police agencies contributing to the overall success of any investigation reflects a collective commitment to combatting organized crime and has a significant impact on deterring criminal and violent behavior.”

Police also seized large quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine, Oxy pills, a cutting agent, assorted pills, and 51,000 suspected counterfeit Xanax pills.

The investigation stemmed from information about an alleged drug trafficking network brought to police in September 2020, according to the release.

Police in Vancouver, Richmond, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Units, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. all assisted in carrying out the search warrants.

