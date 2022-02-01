Menu

Canada

Doug Ford says he won’t run for federal Conservative leadership if O’Toole loses vote

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says he wants to ‘unite’ province, says no to running for federal Conservative leadership' Doug Ford says he wants to ‘unite’ province, says no to running for federal Conservative leadership
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford says he wants to 'unite' province, says no to running for federal Conservative leadership

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no intention to run for leadership of the federal Conservative party if Erin O’Toole loses a caucus vote that’s expected to happen Wednesday.

At a press conference in Ajax, Ont., on Tuesday, Ford was asked by a reporter whether he has any plans to run if a federal Conservative leadership contest is held in the near future, or anytime in the next few years.

“No, I have my hands full. I love being premier of this province,” Ford said in response.

Read more: ‘This is a fracture in the party’: O’Toole to face leadership vote Wednesday

“We’re going to build this province and I’m going to continue leading this province. That’s my job. I am just 24-7 working on getting us out of this pandemic. I want to unite this province.”

Ford said he “can’t stand” seeing divisions in Ontario and Canada as a whole and said that residents will come out of the pandemic united.

O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs Wednesday after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.

If he loses the vote, the Conservatives will be plunged into their third leadership contest in six years.

Meanwhile, a provincial election is scheduled to take place in Ontario on June 2.

— with files from Global News’ Alex Boutilier

Click to play video: 'Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faces leadership review' Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faces leadership review
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagpolitics tagConservatives tagErin O'Toole tagConservative Party of Canada tagCanada Politics tagFederal Conservatives tagErin O’Toole leadership vote tagOntairo politics tag

