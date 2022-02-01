Doug Ford says he won’t run for federal Conservative leadership if O’Toole loses vote

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no intention to run for leadership of the federal Conservative party if Erin O’Toole loses a caucus vote that’s expected to happen Wednesday.

At a press conference in Ajax, Ont., on Tuesday, Ford was asked by a reporter whether he has any plans to run if a federal Conservative leadership contest is held in the near future, or anytime in the next few years.

“No, I have my hands full. I love being premier of this province,” Ford said in response.

“We’re going to build this province and I’m going to continue leading this province. That’s my job. I am just 24-7 working on getting us out of this pandemic. I want to unite this province.”

Ford said he “can’t stand” seeing divisions in Ontario and Canada as a whole and said that residents will come out of the pandemic united.

O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs Wednesday after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.

If he loses the vote, the Conservatives will be plunged into their third leadership contest in six years.

Meanwhile, a provincial election is scheduled to take place in Ontario on June 2.

— with files from Global News’ Alex Boutilier