‘This is a fracture in the party’: O’Toole to face leadership vote Wednesday

Erin O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs Wednesday after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.
Multiple Conservative sources confirmed Monday evening that 35 MPs – roughly 30 per cent of the Conservatives’ 119-strong caucus – signed a petition requesting caucus vote on O’Toole’s continued leadership. The existence of the petition was first reported by the Globe and Mail.
The anti-O’Toole faction within the party believes more will sign on to the petition now that it’s public.
A senior Conservative source told Global News O’Toole intends to fight to salvage his leadership.
“This isn’t about leadership anymore. It’s a fracture in the party,” one MP, who spoke to Global News on the condition they not be named, said Monday evening.
More to come.
