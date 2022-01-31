‘This is a fracture in the party’: O’Toole to face leadership vote Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Erin O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs Wednesday after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.

Multiple Conservative sources confirmed Monday evening that 35 MPs – roughly 30 per cent of the Conservatives’ 119-strong caucus – signed a petition requesting caucus vote on O’Toole’s continued leadership. The existence of the petition was first reported by the Globe and Mail.

The anti-O’Toole faction within the party believes more will sign on to the petition now that it’s public.

A senior Conservative source told Global News O’Toole intends to fight to salvage his leadership.

“This isn’t about leadership anymore. It’s a fracture in the party,” one MP, who spoke to Global News on the condition they not be named, said Monday evening.

