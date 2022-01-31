Menu

Canada

‘This is a fracture in the party’: O’Toole to face leadership vote Wednesday

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 8:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservative Leader O’Toole gets mixed reviews from party over election post-mortem' Conservative Leader O’Toole gets mixed reviews from party over election post-mortem
Months after Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's defeat in the federal election, a long-awaited post-mortem report of the campaign has been delivered to party MPs, detailing O'Toole's performance. David Akin explains how the report suggests the Tories' campaign fell short, and why critics say the findings go too easy on O'Toole.

Erin O’Toole’s leadership will be put to a vote of Conservative MPs Wednesday after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party.

Multiple Conservative sources confirmed Monday evening that 35 MPs – roughly 30 per cent of the Conservatives’ 119-strong caucus – signed a petition requesting caucus vote on O’Toole’s continued leadership. The existence of the petition was first reported by the Globe and Mail.

The anti-O’Toole faction within the party believes more will sign on to the petition now that it’s public.

A senior Conservative source told Global News O’Toole intends to fight to salvage his leadership.

“This isn’t about leadership anymore. It’s a fracture in the party,” one MP, who spoke to Global News on the condition they not be named, said Monday evening.

More to come.

