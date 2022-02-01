School and other cancellations in southern Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Road closures and school cancellations are expected in Manitoba today as most of the province is under a blizzard warning.

A strong Alberta clipper is bringing snow and strong northwest winds gusting to 70-90 km/h to the province early Tuesday morning.

The falling snow and strong winds will combine to reduce the visibilities to near-zero in blowing snow.

Road closures:

Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan Border to Portage La Prairie

Highway 5 from the Saskatchewan Border to Riding Mountain (Highway 261)

Highway 10 from the south Jct. of Riding Mtn. National Park to the north jct.

Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn

Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth

Covering the blizzard impacts for @globalwinnipeg today. Here's the road situation at 6 a.m.: Lots of closures in the Parkland region, where the storm is coming from. Reasonable to expect that'll continue on down in the RRV once the storm fully arrives. https://t.co/hhh9TOzKbk pic.twitter.com/9Ls2LI12SA — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) February 1, 2022

Highway 68 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Lake Manitoba Narrows

Highway 83 from Roblin to Russell

Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Spence Lake

Highway 278 from Silver Ridge to Shergrove

Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276

School cancellations:

Lord Selkirk School Division: All schools are closed. No buses will run, and staff aren’t expected to report to their place of work.

All schools are closed. No buses will run, and staff aren’t expected to report to their place of work. Hanover School Division

Red River Valley School Division: Staff will work from home.

Seine River School Division

Brandon School Division: Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed; buses will be running within the city of Brandon; attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.



Buses:

Brandon School Division: Buses won’t be operating out of the city. Buses in the city will continue to operate.

Daycares and preschools:

Prairie Sky Child Care Centre & Elie Mini Fran (Elie)

Teulon Day Care

Balmoral Childcare Centre

Gillis Play and Learn Centre (Tyndall)

Manitoba School for the Deaf

