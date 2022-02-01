Menu

Canada

School and other cancellations in southern Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 1

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 6:49 am
A sidewalk snowplow blows snow onto the yard. Placed overtop of the image is the text "cancellations around Manitoba." View image in full screen
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions.

Road closures and school cancellations are expected in Manitoba today as most of the province is under a blizzard warning.

A strong Alberta clipper is bringing snow and strong northwest winds gusting to 70-90 km/h to the province early Tuesday morning.

The falling snow and strong winds will combine to reduce the visibilities to near-zero in blowing snow.

Road closures: 

  • Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan Border to Portage La Prairie
  • Highway 5 from the Saskatchewan Border to Riding Mountain (Highway 261)
  • Highway 10 from the south Jct. of Riding Mtn. National Park to the north jct.
  • Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn
  • Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth

  • Highway 68 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Lake Manitoba Narrows
  • Highway 83 from Roblin to Russell
  • Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Spence Lake
  • Highway 278 from Silver Ridge to Shergrove
  • Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276
School cancellations:

  • Lord Selkirk School Division: All schools are closed. No buses will run, and staff aren’t expected to report to their place of work.
  • Hanover School Division 
  • Red River Valley School Division: Staff will work from home.
  • Seine River School Division
  • Brandon School Division: Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed; buses will be running within the city of Brandon; attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Buses:

Brandon School Division: Buses won’t be operating out of the city. Buses in the city will continue to operate.

Daycares and preschools:

  • Prairie Sky Child Care Centre & Elie Mini Fran (Elie)
  • Teulon Day Care
  • Balmoral Childcare Centre
  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre (Tyndall)
  • Manitoba School for the Deaf
