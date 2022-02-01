School and other cancellations in southern Manitoba for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Road closures and school cancellations are expected in Manitoba today as most of the province is under a blizzard warning.
A strong Alberta clipper is bringing snow and strong northwest winds gusting to 70-90 km/h to the province early Tuesday morning.
The falling snow and strong winds will combine to reduce the visibilities to near-zero in blowing snow.
Road closures:
- Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan Border to Portage La Prairie
- Highway 5 from the Saskatchewan Border to Riding Mountain (Highway 261)
- Highway 10 from the south Jct. of Riding Mtn. National Park to the north jct.
- Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn
- Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth
- Highway 68 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Lake Manitoba Narrows
- Highway 83 from Roblin to Russell
- Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Spence Lake
- Highway 278 from Silver Ridge to Shergrove
- Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276
School cancellations:
- Lord Selkirk School Division: All schools are closed. No buses will run, and staff aren’t expected to report to their place of work.
- Hanover School Division
- Red River Valley School Division: Staff will work from home.
- Seine River School Division
- Brandon School Division: Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed; buses will be running within the city of Brandon; attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.
Buses:
Brandon School Division: Buses won’t be operating out of the city. Buses in the city will continue to operate.
Daycares and preschools:
- Prairie Sky Child Care Centre & Elie Mini Fran (Elie)
- Teulon Day Care
- Balmoral Childcare Centre
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre (Tyndall)
- Manitoba School for the Deaf
