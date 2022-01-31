Snowy, blowy conditions to hit Winnipeg for 1st part of February: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

Just when we thought we were through the worst, Mother Nature is reminding Manitobans the season isn’t quite over yet.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba, calling for a dumping of more than 10 centimetres Monday night into Tuesday.

The snowfall, combined with a forecast of a strong northwest wind, means visibility is likely to suffer due to blowing snow as well — and with a high Monday in the low single digits, there’s a possibility for freezing rain as well.

Retired meteorologist Rob Paola told 680 CJOB Manitobans should expect similar weather conditions for the first part of February.

“Over the next week or two, it looks like more of the same,” he said, “with generally below-normal temperatures and occasional clipper systems providing additional snowfall.”

If there’s a silver lining in all of this snow, Paola said, it’s that the extra precipitation will help bring down the moisture deficit in the region.

“It’s certainly helping,” he said. “The snowpack is up to about 40-45 centimetres in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley.

“Compare that to last year, when our snow depth never got above 20 centimetres.”

A variety of weather alerts across southern Prairies ahead of an Alberta clipper system moving across srn SK today into srn MB tonight. Winter storm watch in effect for Wpg/RRV with snow later today into Tue am, and strong winds/blowing snow overnight/Tue am https://t.co/hYTy9qSDUL — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) January 31, 2022

The City of Winnipeg says its crews are ready to respond to the expected snowfall.

In a release Sunday, the city said it’s monitoring road conditions, and its crews are ready and waiting to apply sand to roadways as needed.

“Accumulations of snow will be monitored and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city.”

Winnipeggers should also be aware that the city’s annual snow route parking ban is in effect, meaning vehicles parking on snow routes between 2 and 7 a.m. could receive a ticket or get towed.

