Calgary police say random stabbings in December were ‘hate-motivated attacks’

Send this page to someone via email

Three stabbings that took place within a span of eight minutes on Dec. 21, 2021, have been deemed hate-motivated attacks by Calgary police.

“We believe the victims were attacked because of their socio-economic status,” said hate crime and extremism team Acting Sgt. Matt Messenger.

“They were targeted because they were experiencing homelessness and other vulnerabilities.”

A review by the Calgary Police Service hate crime and extremism team took place after the “violent random stabbings” last month sent three men to hospital with stab wounds.

Jaymes Richardson, 29 and Asher Atter, 21, were arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a news release Wednesday, hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes such as assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on the personal characteristics of the victim.

Though investigators have deemed these incidents hate-motived, it does not result in additional charges to Richardson or Atter. It does, however, become part of the evidence considered by the courts if a person is found guilty of the connected crime.

If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

“We will not tolerate violence against people experiencing vulnerabilities,” said general investigations unit Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

“They are sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and acquaintances. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They are sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and acquaintances.

“They deserve to feel safe, and they deserve to be respected. All citizens have a right to move about our city free from the fear of harm.”

1:21 Some C-train stations to close at night to help Calgary’s homeless in the cold Some C-train stations to close at night to help Calgary’s homeless in the cold – Jan 9, 2022