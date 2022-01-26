Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick health minister to provide update on primary care

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care' N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care
New Brunswick is bringing in its long-promised healthcare reforms, and is taking a step to help people without a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Travis Fortnum reports – Nov 15, 2021

New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shepard is set to hold a briefing Wednesday on the expansion of primary care.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

In November 2021, the province announced plans for a new system that would give access to primary care to patients who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Read more: New Brunswick trailing behind Canada in work model for family doctors: report

Shephard had said an online registry of people without doctors would be transformed into a referral system, in what she said would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Trending Stories

On Nov. 17, the province unveiled its five-year plan to overhaul its health-care system, a part of which was helping people without primary care.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, more than 40,000 New Brunswickers were waiting to be assigned to a primary care provider.

Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care' N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care
N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care – Nov 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health Care tagDorothy Shephard tagnew brunswick health tagprimary care tagNew Brunswick primary care tagnb family doctor tagnb health care overhaul tagnew brunswick briefing tagnew brunswick primary care improvements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers