New Brunswick health minister to provide update on primary care

New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shepard is set to hold a briefing Wednesday on the expansion of primary care.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

In November 2021, the province announced plans for a new system that would give access to primary care to patients who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Shephard had said an online registry of people without doctors would be transformed into a referral system, in what she said would be the first of its kind in Canada.

On Nov. 17, the province unveiled its five-year plan to overhaul its health-care system, a part of which was helping people without primary care.

At the time, more than 40,000 New Brunswickers were waiting to be assigned to a primary care provider.

