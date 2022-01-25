COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in N.B. but ‘trending below’ projections, top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s top doctor says while hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in the province, they are “trending below” original projections.

“The data indicates that New Brunswickers have reduced their contacts by about 30 per cent,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release on Tuesday.

“This has made a tremendous difference to our acute care system, which has been heavily impacted by employees who are absent due to Omicron and the increasing number of patients.”

The news comes as the province announced three more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. They were a person in their 80s and person above the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and a person in their 70s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Public Health reported there are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those patients in intensive care. Eighty-two of those hospitalized were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 106 are aged 60 and over. Four people in hospital are aged 19 and under.

As well, 482 health-care workers are currently isolating because they have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the figure was 469.

The province’s data dashboard shows 350 new PCR lab-confirmed cases and 839 self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

Vaccinations and schools

The province said 39.4 per cent of those eligible have received their booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, anyone 18 and older can book a booster dose so long as five months have passed since the second dose.

More than 101,000 booster doses have been administered at regional health authority and pharmacy vaccination clinics over a two-week period, the province noted.

The province continues to encourage children aged five to 11 to get vaccinated, especially as the return to in-person classes loom.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has said he is optimistic that classrooms will re-open on Jan. 31 as tentatively scheduled.

Children have been learning remotely since Jan. 11.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick remains in Level 3 of its winter plan. Restrictions include keeping single-household bubbles, a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, and the closure of gyms, spas and salons.

