N.B. education minister to provide update on schools Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Education Minister Dominic Cardy is providing an “update on schools” this afternoon.

The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on this page.

During a COVID-19 update on Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs mentioned this update would be coming, and that Cardy will be discussing HEPA filters.

Back in September of 2021, when talks of HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters were popping up, Cardy said there wasn’t enough evidence they would work to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in classrooms.

At the time, he said the recommendation thus far was not to do band-aid measures because those sometimes make things worse, adding, “in-class HEPA filters, for example, as much as they can absorb some COVID-19 into them, when they’re circulating air in the room, they can be moving COVID air around and actually infecting more people.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a September email, engineer David Elfstrom told Global News that Cardy’s statement was not supported by science.

“A HEPA (high-efficiency particulate) air filter does not ‘absorb COVID-19.’ It traps respiratory aerosols emitted when we cough, shout, talk, sing and even breathe,” Elfstrom wrote.

“Ventilation with outdoor air and filtration are two ways to keep concentrations of aerosols from building up.”

Read more: Nova Scotia school ventilation upgrades in the works

Earlier this month, Nova Scotia purchased HEPA units for 71 schools that required upgrades to its ventilation systems before students headed back to in-person learning after the winter break.

The Ontario government also deployed more than 70,000 HEPA units to schools across that province.

New Brunswick is in the midst of 16-day lockdown to help bring down COVID-19 cases, which was to conclude on Monday, Jan. 31, and see the return to in-person classes for students.

— With files from Andrew Graham and Nathalie Sturgeon.

Advertisement