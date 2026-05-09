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Canada

Additional testing confirms Greater Sudbury water safe after boil advisory

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 9, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
New lab results confirm the safety of Greater Sudbury’s municipal water supply after a boil water advisory was lifted Friday. View image in full screen
New lab results confirm the safety of Greater Sudbury’s municipal water supply after a boil water advisory was lifted Friday. Gino Donato/ CP
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Additional testing has confirmed the safety of the municipal water supply in parts of Greater Sudbury, Ont., following a boil water advisory earlier this week.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Saturday that new test results from Public Health Ontario confirmed the water is safe to drink.

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The boil water advisory was lifted Friday. It had been in place since Wednesday for residents in New Sudbury, Sudbury, parts of Garson and Falconbridge.

“The cause of the adverse samples is being investigated, and this boil water advisory is in effect as a precaution,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in public health’s health protection division, said in the initial notice.

Public health officials said the extra testing was done as part of the investigation and out of caution.

 

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