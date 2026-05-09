2-year-old drowns in Ottawa River: police

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A two-year-old child has died after an extensive search and rescue operation near the Kichi Zibi Mikan Parkway on Friday evening, the Ottawa Police Service says.

Police said officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a missing child in the area. When emergency crews arrived, the child could not be located.

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A large search operation was launched involving neighbourhood officers, the marine dive team, tactical officers and the air support unit, along with assistance from the Gatineau Police Service.

About 40 minutes after the initial call, the child was spotted in the Ottawa River by the police air support unit. First responders brought the child ashore and began life-saving efforts before the child was taken to hospital. Police said the child was later pronounced dead.

Police said the force’s sexual assault and child abuse unit and the homicide unit are investigating, which is standard practice in cases involving the death of a young child.

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Support services have been offered to the family and first responders involved, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.