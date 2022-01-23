Menu

Canada

Two men arrested at COVID-19 protest that attracted 400 to downtown Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick reported 200th COVID-19 death' New Brunswick reported 200th COVID-19 death
On Friday, New Brunswick reported its 200th death related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Suzanne Lapointe takes a look at how the province's pandemic management compares with its neighboring provinces.

Two men are facing criminal charges after a protest against COVID-19 restrictions turned ugly outside Fredericton City Hall.

The Saturday rally attracted 400 people even though the Fredericton Police Force had urged organizers not to go ahead with the event.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Police Chief Roger Brown issued a statement saying the protest was peaceful, aside from a small group of people who tried to incite violence.

Brown says the two men who were arrested are facing multiple charges, in addition to fines for failing to comply with the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

Police say several other tickets were issued to organizers and participants, and more tickets will be handed to those identified at the rally.

Brown says those who ignore health protection measures are putting public safety at risk.

Click to play video: 'Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions' Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions
Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
