Two men arrested at COVID-19 protest that attracted 400 to downtown Fredericton

Two men are facing criminal charges after a protest against COVID-19 restrictions turned ugly outside Fredericton City Hall.

The Saturday rally attracted 400 people even though the Fredericton Police Force had urged organizers not to go ahead with the event.

Police Chief Roger Brown issued a statement saying the protest was peaceful, aside from a small group of people who tried to incite violence.

Brown says the two men who were arrested are facing multiple charges, in addition to fines for failing to comply with the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

Police say several other tickets were issued to organizers and participants, and more tickets will be handed to those identified at the rally.

Brown says those who ignore health protection measures are putting public safety at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.