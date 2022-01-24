More than 460 health staff isolating after testing COVID-19 positive in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

According to a news release, there are now 469 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Public health reported 381 new PCR-confirmed cases in the province, and 659 new rapid test positives, which are self-reported.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

They include individuals in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications are now at 131, including 12 New Brunswickers in intensive care. Four patients are on a ventilator. There are three COVID-19 patients aged 19 or under.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

According to the provincial dashboard, the hospital COVID-19 occupancy is at 86 per cent, while ICUs for COVID-19 patients are at 88 per cent.

The province continues to encourage residents to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially young children who are eligible.

“It is important for parents with children aged five to 11 to get their child vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19 before in-person learning and other activities resume,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“This will reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus and spreading it to others.”

The release said 54.5 per cent of eligible children have received their first dose, and they are eligible for a second dose eight weeks after their first.

New Brunswickers over the age of 18 are also encouraged to get their booster dose when eligible, five months after their second dose.

The province says 38.7 per cent of those eligible have received their booster dose.

