COVID-19: N.B. urges children to get vaccinated before school resumes in person by end of month

New Brunswick is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, as well as 126 people hospitalized with the virus.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, the province said in a news release.

The hospitalizations include 101 people aged 60 and over, and three people aged 19 and under. There are six people on ventilators.

The deaths involve a person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person in their 70s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Vaccination push

Meanwhile, the province is urging parents and guardians to book vaccination appointments for children.

“Children are expected to return to in-person school by the end of the month and will benefit greatly from vaccination,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“I’m calling on all parents with kids in this age group to book an appointment now for their child’s first dose if they are not yet vaccinated, or for their second dose if they are eligible.”

Children aged five to 11 are eligible for their second dose of the vaccine once eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

As well, the province is reminding adults to book their booster shots. Currently, anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for a booster five months after the second dose.

Since Jan. 10, more than 44,000 appointments have been booked for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine.

