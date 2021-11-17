Greater use of technology is key as New Brunswick releases new five year health plan

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has released a new five-year health care plan with what it calls “action items” it expects to complete in the first two years.

The priorities include reducing surgical wait times by 50 per cent and also decreasing wait times for adult high-priority addiction and mental health services by 40 per cent.

Much of the plan focuses on better use of technology for such things as virtual appointments and self-scheduling for diagnostic tests like blood work and X-rays.

The Progressive Conservative government has already announced its plan to help people who are without a family doctor gain access to primary care, and to increase services to older adults living in their homes.

The government says it will allow New Brunswickers to manage their health with access to their own health information through MyHealthNB.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard defused some of the concern about the new plan earlier this week when she released a letter saying there would be no hospital or emergency room closures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.