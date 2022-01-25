Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson, theft, mischief after dumpster set ablaze: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 6:10 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. Elisha Dacey/Global NAews

On Monday night, a 35-year-old male poured gasoline on a dumpster and set it on fire, according to Winnipeg police.

Police say the man took a jerrycan of gasoline from the back of a parked pickup truck on King Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

He doused the vehicle before making his way to a nearby business and pouring the fuel on the building as well as an adjacent dumpster.

Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

Officers say the man went back into the truck and broke into it before setting the dumpster on fire.

Trending Stories

No information as to why he broke into the truck was provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Stolen vehicle arrest leads to weapons charges in Winnipeg's West End

A nearby resident spotted the incident and contacted police. Together, the K9 unit and AIR1 were able to find the suspect and bring him into custody.

Paramedics extinguished the fire, and the suspect was charged with arson, theft and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides' Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
