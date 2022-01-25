Man charged with arson, theft, mischief after dumpster set ablaze: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday night, a 35-year-old male poured gasoline on a dumpster and set it on fire, according to Winnipeg police.

Police say the man took a jerrycan of gasoline from the back of a parked pickup truck on King Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

He doused the vehicle before making his way to a nearby business and pouring the fuel on the building as well as an adjacent dumpster.

Officers say the man went back into the truck and broke into it before setting the dumpster on fire.

No information as to why he broke into the truck was provided.

A nearby resident spotted the incident and contacted police. Together, the K9 unit and AIR1 were able to find the suspect and bring him into custody.

Paramedics extinguished the fire, and the suspect was charged with arson, theft and mischief.

