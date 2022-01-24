Emergency crews respond to fire at Brampton high-rise

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a high-rise residential building in Brampton Monday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said a call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of a fire in the area of Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze was at a building on Lisa Street.
Road closures were put in place in the area and the building was being evacuated.
Peel paramedics told Global News they treated two people at the scene who had minor injuries.
There is no word on what caused the blaze.
It’s the latest in a series of fires that have occurred in the Greater Toronto Area in recent days.
On Sunday, a fire ripped through a townhome in Brampton adjacent to another townhouse where a devastating fire claimed the lives of three young boys on Thursday.
— With files from Hannah Jackson
