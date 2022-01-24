Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency crews respond to fire at Brampton high-rise

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:27 pm
Brampton firefighters respond to a blaze at a building on Lisa Street Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Brampton firefighters respond to a blaze at a building on Lisa Street Monday afternoon. Twitter / @ChiefBoyes

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a high-rise residential building in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said a call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of a fire in the area of Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze was at a building on Lisa Street.

Road closures were put in place in the area and the building was being evacuated.

Read more: Officials investigate after fire rips through Brampton townhome

Peel paramedics told Global News they treated two people at the scene who had minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the latest in a series of fires that have occurred in the Greater Toronto Area in recent days.

On Sunday, a fire ripped through a townhome in Brampton adjacent to another townhouse where a devastating fire claimed the lives of three young boys on Thursday.

Trending Stories

— With files from Hannah Jackson

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton news tagBrampton Fire tagbrampton fire and emergency services tagLisa Street tagLisa Street Brampton tagLisa Street Brampton fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers