Emergency crews on scene after fire rips through home in Brampton

Emergency crews are at the scene after a fire ripped through a home in Brampton early Sunday morning.
In a series of tweets just before 4 a.m., Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 39 Ellis Dr.
In an update just after 4:40 a.m., the service said the fire was under control.
“All crews are still committed,” the tweet reads.
Officials said Clark Boulevard is closed between Eastbourne Drive and Tobram Road.
Brampton fire confirmed to Global News that the blaze took place in the same complex where a devastating fire claimed the lives of three young boys on Thursday.
Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News officers assisted Brampton fire with road closures at the scene.
Mooken said Brampton’s fire chief is now headed to the scene.
No injuries were immediately reported, Mooken said.
