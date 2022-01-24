1 arrested for attempted murder after shots fired at 2 people northeast of Bancroft: OPP

A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder following an incident northeast of Bancroft last week.
According to Bancroft OPP, around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to reports of a man discharging a firearm at two individuals on New Carlow Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 25 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.
The victims were not struck and no injuries were reported.
Police say the accused fled the scene and a search was launched.
On Sunday, Jan. 24, OPP officers and members of the emergency response team located the suspect in the Bancroft area.
Konner Brewitt, 25, of Carlow-Mayo Township was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempting to commit murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and assault and one count each of pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday, OPP said.
