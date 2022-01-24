Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested for attempted murder after shots fired at 2 people northeast of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:15 am
Bancroft OPP have arrested a man for attempted murder following a shooting incident on Jan. 19 northeast of the village. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP have arrested a man for attempted murder following a shooting incident on Jan. 19 northeast of the village. OPP

A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder following an incident northeast of Bancroft last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to reports of a man discharging a firearm at two individuals on New Carlow Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 25 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.

Read more: SIU investigates anti-riot weapon fired at man in Bancroft

The victims were not struck and no injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Police say the accused fled the scene and a search was launched.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, OPP officers and members of the emergency response team located the suspect in the Bancroft area.

Konner Brewitt, 25, of Carlow-Mayo Township was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempting to commit murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and assault and one count each of pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday, OPP said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagAttempted Murder tagFirearm tagBancroft tagBancroft OPP tagNew Carlow Road tagCarlow-Mayo Township tagdischarge firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers