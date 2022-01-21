SIU investigates anti-riot weapon fired at man in Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Bancroft OPP officer discharged an anti-riot weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a man on Thursday.

According to the SIU, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man in distress at a home in Bancroft. The SIU says the officers attempted to negotiate with the man, who was brandishing a knife.

“There was an interaction and the officer discharged an ARWEN at the man,” the SIU said. “Another officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at the man.”

The man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act. Paramedics transported him to hospital and he was released with no injuries, the SIU said.

Although the man did not sustain serious injury, under the SIU’s mandate, it must investigate because the officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barrelled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online.