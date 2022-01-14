Menu

Crime

Ontario Provincial Police officer charged with manslaughter in man’s shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 3:37 pm
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault. View image in full screen
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault. Global News

CHATHAM, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog has charged an officer with manslaughter and negligence following the shooting death of a man last summer.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Chatham-Kent detachment of the provincial police force were following a vehicle believed to have been involved in gasoline theft on July 7.

The arm’s-length agency says the vehicle ended up in the ditch dividing the lanes of Highway 401.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU called in after death of gas theft suspect in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

When one of the officers approached the vehicle, the SIU says, “his firearm discharged” and shot the driver.

The 24-year-old man died in hospital.

Const. Sean O’Rourke was charged with one count of manslaughter and one of criminal negligence causing death, and is due in court next month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
