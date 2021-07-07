Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 in hospital, SIU called in, Hwy 401 WB closed near Ridgetown: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 7, 2021 12:01 pm
A portion of Hwy 401 WB is closed near Ridgetown, Ont., as of 11 a.m. July 7, 2021.
A portion of Hwy 401 WB is closed near Ridgetown, Ont., as of 11 a.m. July 7, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and a portion of Highway 401 westbound near Ridgetown, Ont., is closed as of midday Wednesday due to an ongoing criminal investigation by Chatham-Kent OPP.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital, prompting the notification of the SIU.

Read more: Chatham-Kent OPP say no foul play suspected after pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 401

OPP say “the investigation is anticipated to require several hours” and westbound lanes of the 401 are closed from Orford Road to roughly Victoria Road. A detour route is in place.

Trending Stories

Police did not provide other details about the investigation, such as the extent of injuries or how the injuries occured.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit taghighway 401 tagchatham kent opp tagchatham opp tagRidgetown tag401 wb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers