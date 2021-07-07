1 in hospital, SIU called in, Hwy 401 WB closed near Ridgetown: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and a portion of Highway 401 westbound near Ridgetown, Ont., is closed as of midday Wednesday due to an ongoing criminal investigation by Chatham-Kent OPP.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital, prompting the notification of the SIU.

OPP say “the investigation is anticipated to require several hours” and westbound lanes of the 401 are closed from Orford Road to roughly Victoria Road. A detour route is in place.

Police did not provide other details about the investigation, such as the extent of injuries or how the injuries occured.

The #ChathamOPP are currently conducting a criminal investigation along Highway 401 near Ridgetown. One person has been transported to hospital. @SIUOntario has invoked their mandate. All media inquiries should be directed to the SIU. ^lb pic.twitter.com/YSavBNWX82 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 7, 2021