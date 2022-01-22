Menu

Health

COVID-19: York Region vaccine clinic mistakenly administers undiluted vials, gives 6 times right dose

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 4:16 pm
A clinic in York Region mistakenly administered undiluted COVID-19 vaccines to its patients two weeks ago.

The York Region Public Health was notified on Jan. 8 about an incident that occurred that day at Schomberg Medical Centre, says Patrick Casey, the health unit’s director of corporate communications.

“Due to an administration error, individuals at the medical centre received undiluted doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Casey said in a statement.

According to health officials, each Pfizer vial approximately holds 0.25mL of product to which saline is added to dilute the vial.

However, the vials were not diluted and subsequently injected. Patients received six times the appropriate dose.

“We know this type of incident can cause anxiety for many people. Rest assured COVID-19 vaccines are safe and administration errors are extremely rare,” Casey added.

Global News reached out to Schomberg Medical Centre for comment. That clinic is not operated by York Region Public Health.

The medical centre declined to comment and referred us to Public Health Ontario. A response was not received by the time of publication.

