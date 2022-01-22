Ontario reports 4,026 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The province is reporting 4,026 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday with 600 patients currently in intensive care.

The latest number of hospitalizations is a decrease of 88 from Friday’s data.

However, this is an increase of 69 in comparison to last Saturday’s hospitalizations which stood at 3,957.

Of the 4,026 people hospitalized, around 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while about 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but then tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest number of patients in intensive care is an increase of 10 from the previous day.

Of the 600 people currently in ICU, around 81 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while around 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons but test positive for COVID-19.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 783 were unvaccinated, 194 were partially vaccinated and 2,079 were fully vaccinated.

For those in ICUs, 216 were unvaccinated while 17 were partially vaccinated and 227 were fully vaccinated.

Forty-seven more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,912.

In terms of COVID cases, Ontario is reporting 6,473 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total case count in the province to 990,832.

However, because of the province’s testing restrictions, total case counts are an underestimation.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that those who test positive on a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm they have COVID-19 through a PCR test. However, rapid antigen test positive cases are not collected.

Of the 6,473 reported cases, 885 were among those who are unvaccinated, 223 were among those who are partially vaccinated and 600 have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 4,765 cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Test positivity hit 15.9 per cent. The government said 36,396 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 16,149 tests currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 9,944 cases were deemed resolved Saturday. A total of 908,533 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus.

There are more than 11.5 million people fully immunized with two doses. There are more than 5.9 million Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

According to the latest data, about 89 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Around 92 per cent have received at least one dose.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 51 per cent. About nine per cent are now fully vaccinated

Over 104,885 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 29.9 million doses have been administered since the rollout of vaccines began in late 2020.

