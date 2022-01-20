Ontario to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is easing COVID-19 restrictions on some businesses — including restaurants and gyms — beginning the end of January.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, these settings will have a capacity limit of 50 per cent, some of which were previously closed:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities.

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies).

Shopping malls.

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms.

Cinemas.

Meeting and event spaces.

Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

In addition, social gathering limits will increase to 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors.

Events with spectators such as sporting events or concerts or theatres will be capped at either 500 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, officials said.

Proof of vaccination and other requirements such as masking will continue to apply, the government said.

Earlier this month on Jan. 5, the province implemented additional restrictions on businesses amid a spike in Omicron cases. They included additional capacity limits, a ban on indoor dining and the closure of several types of facilities including gyms, cinemas and museums.

In the recent days, public health officials have noted improving trends amid the Omicron wave.

“The evidence tells us that the measures we put in place to blunt transmission of Omicron are working,” Premier Doug Ford said. “We can be confident that the worst is behind us and that we are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures.”

The province also said more easing of restrictions will occur nearly three weeks later.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the province is lifting more public health measures including:

Increasing social gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Removing capacity limits in indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Permitting spectator capacity at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres at 50 per cent

capacity.

capacity. Limiting capacity in most remaining indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is not required to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies limited to the number that can maintain two metres of physical distance, with no limit if proof of vaccination is required.

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs.

Then, on Monday, March 14, Ontario said it plans to lift capacity limits in all indoor public settings. However, proof of vaccination will remain in place.

It will also lift remaining capacity limits on religious services, rites or ceremonies.

Social gathering limits will also increase to 50 people indoors, and no limits for outdoor gatherings.

