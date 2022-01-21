4,114 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 590 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 4,114 people in hospital with COVID on Friday with 590 in intensive care units.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is up by 53 since yesterday, 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 590 people in ICUs, which is down by four from the previous day. Around 82 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Last Friday, hospitalizations were at 3,814, with the number of people in ICUs at 527.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 7,165 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 984359.

Of the 7,165 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,061 were unvaccinated people, 221 were partially vaccinated people, 5,307 were fully vaccinated people. For 576 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,865 as 62 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

There are a total of 898,589 recoveries, which is around 91 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 11,566 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.6 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 45.4 per cent — more than 5.8 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 51 per cent with 8.3 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 102,664 doses in the last day.

The government said 41,538 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. The test positivity rate stands at 17.7 per cent. There are 22,058 tests currently under investigation.

