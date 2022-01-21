Menu

Crime

Illegally modified guns, tasers, cash and drugs seized by Mounties in Naramata raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 10:49 am
A month-long investigation into a man the RCMP described as a “known criminal” in Naramata yielded a significant cache of weapons.

Penticton RCMP executed a search warrant on Jan. 18 at a residence located in the 1100-block of McPhee Road in Naramata. Police say they found several restricted, prohibited and illegally modified firearms as well as conducted energy weapons (a.k.a, tasers), a cash and drugs.

RCMP said in a press release that a 42-year-old Naramata man was arrested and will appear in court in May 2022 on numerous charges, which are expected to include weapons-related offences.

“These firearms and prohibited weapons posed a significant risk to the general population of not only the South Okanagan but to all British Columbians,” said Supt. Brian Hunter, the officer in charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP, in a press release.

“It is a relief to get them off the streets and negate their potential to inflict harm. More importantly, it was imperative to the RCMP to get them out of the hands of people who had no lawful excuse to possess them and were likely to use them to commit violent crimes.”

 

