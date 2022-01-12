Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek persons of interest in connection with Penticton, B.C. homicide investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide' RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide
Police are looking for three men whom they believe have information regarding the ongoing homicide investigation of a Penticton, B.C., man.

RCMP are looking for three men whom they believe have information regarding the ongoing homicide investigation of a Penticton, B.C., man.

Clayton Dyer’s body was found on Oct. 13, 2021, on the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton.

Read more: Body found near Penticton, police asking for help in suspicious death (Oct. 14, 2021)

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service investigations have determined that Dyer’s death was a result of homicide.

“Today, we are releasing a short surveillance video and photographs, in the hopes that someone can identify these men, who may have information about Clayton’s actions in the day(s) prior to his homicide,” investigating officer Insp. Brent Novakoski of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Clayton Dyer’s body was found on Oct. 13, 2021, on the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton. (RCMP) View image in full screen
Clayton Dyer’s body was found on Oct. 13, 2021, on the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton. (RCMP). RCMP

In the video, the Dyer, who is wearing a black T-shirt, black basketball shorts with white writing and black shoes is seen entering the front entrance to a lobby of what appears to be a residential building, along with three unknown men.

Trending Stories

The four men walk to the elevator, wait and disappear inside. The time stamp on the video is 2021/10/10 4:37 a.m.

“If you are one of the men, if you know any of them, or have other information to assist this investigation, we are asking you to contact the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477,” RCMP said in the press release.

Click to play video: 'Families of Penticton’s quadruple murder victims react to shooter’s sentencing' Families of Penticton’s quadruple murder victims react to shooter’s sentencing
Families of Penticton’s quadruple murder victims react to shooter’s sentencing – Oct 16, 2020

The first man has a full leg tattoo on his left leg. He is approximately 6-3, 40 years old, muscular and bearded.  In the video, he’s wearing a black baseball hat, a beige/black plaid jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, white ankle socks and black slide sandals.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man is approximately six feet tall, 20 to 30 years old and is clean-shaven.

In the video, he’s wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue/grey hooded jacket and black camouflage pants.

The last man is 5-10 to six feet tall and 20 to 30 years old. He’s also clean-shaven in the video, wearing a black baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Click to play video: 'Charity motorcycle ride honors Penticton man murdered in Kamloops' Charity motorcycle ride honors Penticton man murdered in Kamloops
Charity motorcycle ride honors Penticton man murdered in Kamloops – Sep 25, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagHomicide tagMurder tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagBC Coroners Service tagpenticton rcmp tagSurveillance Video tagGreen Mountain Road tagBC RCMP Major Crime Section tagClayton Dyer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers