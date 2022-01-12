RCMP seek persons of interest in connection with Penticton, B.C. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for three men whom they believe have information regarding the ongoing homicide investigation of a Penticton, B.C., man.

Clayton Dyer’s body was found on Oct. 13, 2021, on the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service investigations have determined that Dyer’s death was a result of homicide.

“Today, we are releasing a short surveillance video and photographs, in the hopes that someone can identify these men, who may have information about Clayton’s actions in the day(s) prior to his homicide,” investigating officer Insp. Brent Novakoski of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section said in a press release.

Clayton Dyer's body was found on Oct. 13, 2021, on the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton. (RCMP). RCMP

In the video, the Dyer, who is wearing a black T-shirt, black basketball shorts with white writing and black shoes is seen entering the front entrance to a lobby of what appears to be a residential building, along with three unknown men.

The four men walk to the elevator, wait and disappear inside. The time stamp on the video is 2021/10/10 4:37 a.m.

“If you are one of the men, if you know any of them, or have other information to assist this investigation, we are asking you to contact the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477,” RCMP said in the press release.

The first man has a full leg tattoo on his left leg. He is approximately 6-3, 40 years old, muscular and bearded. In the video, he’s wearing a black baseball hat, a beige/black plaid jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, white ankle socks and black slide sandals.

The second man is approximately six feet tall, 20 to 30 years old and is clean-shaven.

In the video, he’s wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue/grey hooded jacket and black camouflage pants.

The last man is 5-10 to six feet tall and 20 to 30 years old. He’s also clean-shaven in the video, wearing a black baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and pants.

