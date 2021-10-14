Body found near Penticton, police asking for help in suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

A body was discovered near Penticton, B.C., Wednesday afternoon, and now police are asking for public help.

Calling it a suspicious death, the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit says the deceased man was found lying on the side of Green Mountain Road on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

Police say they received a report of a body at 4:48 p.m., around six kilometres west of Penticton, and when officers arrived, they found evidence suggesting the death was suspicious in nature.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and the BC Coroners Service, which is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the man’s death,” RCMP said in a press release.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton.

“We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hopes it will advance our investigation,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday, Oct. 9 to contact us.”

Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

