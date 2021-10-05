Menu

Canada

Prince Albert, Sask. police investigating suspicious death

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 2:00 pm
Prince Albert police say foul play was not a factor in the death of a 32-year-old woman last month. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police said Jeremy Wade Charles was declared dead in hospital two days after being found unconscious after an assault. File / Global News

Prince Albert police are investigating a death in the northern Saskatchewan city that has been deemed “suspicious.”

Police said they were called to the 700 block of 18th Street West at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a report of an unconscious man who had been assaulted.

Jeremy Wade Charles, 29, was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and later transported to hospital in Regina.

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in Prince Albert homicide

Charles was declared dead two days later by medical staff.

Police said his death is suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Read more: 2 face 2nd-degree murder charges in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide

Members of the Prince Albert police crime reduction team and forensic identification section continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault on Charles or who has information regarding his whereabouts on Oct. or Oct. 2 to contact investigators 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

