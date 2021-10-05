Prince Albert, Sask. police investigating suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police are investigating a death in the northern Saskatchewan city that has been deemed “suspicious.”

Police said they were called to the 700 block of 18th Street West at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a report of an unconscious man who had been assaulted.

Jeremy Wade Charles, 29, was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and later transported to hospital in Regina.

Charles was declared dead two days later by medical staff.

Police said his death is suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Members of the Prince Albert police crime reduction team and forensic identification section continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault on Charles or who has information regarding his whereabouts on Oct. or Oct. 2 to contact investigators 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

