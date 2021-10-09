Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in the city’s south end

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 3:58 pm
File: Edmonton police crest on white shirt. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton police crest on white shirt. Global News

A 19-year-old woman is in custody as Edmonton police investigate a man’s death.

On Friday around 5:20 p.m., EPS was called to a home in the area of 109 Street and 67 Avenue.

Once at the scene, police located an injured 43-year-old man and provided first aid. The man was transported to hospital but later died.

Police located a 19-year-old woman nearby and took her into custody.

In a news release, investigators say the pair knew each other. As a result, there’s no concern for public safety at this time.

The homicide section continues to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say no further information will be provided at this time.

