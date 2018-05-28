Police find body in bushes in east Edmonton, death deemed suspicious

Edmonton police are asking the public for tips as they investigate the suspicious death of a person whose body was found in the community of Gold Bar.

Officers were called by an area resident to a location near 103 Avenue and 42 Street at about 1 a.m. on Monday, police said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers were led to the body of a male, which was found lying in some nearby bushes,” police said. “Homicide Section detectives have been called out, and have since taken over the investigation.”

Police did not say how old the male appeared to be.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.