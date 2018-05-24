Crime
May 24, 2018 12:14 pm

Edmonton police looking for bicyclist who may have seen Callingwood homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton's latest homicide victim is being remembered by a woman who considers herself his grandmother as a child who didn't have a fair shake at life. Sarah Kraus reports.

Homicide detectives are looking to speak with a man who was riding a bike in west Edmonton’s Callingwood area at the same time a young man was killed last week.

Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed as he was walking on 64 Avenue near 172 Street on May 16. He was found, unconscious and unresponsive, in the field of Talmud Torah School shortly before 11 p.m.

Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives are investigating after an injured man was found in a school yard near 172 Street and 64 Avenue in the Callingwood area, and later pronounced dead. May 17, 2018.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Edmonton police investigators believe the man who was on the bicycle has information about the shooting and are asking him to contact police. Police are also asking the public for help finding the cyclist.

The man was riding a full-sized bike, wearing a light-coloured top and may have been carrying a satchel or bag. He may also have been wearing a headlamp. He was seen last heading west on a path, just north of 64 Avenue, near the shooting scene.

Zoker 2

Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed in west Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
Zoker 1

Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed in west Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Supplied by Edmonton Police Service

“Zoker was known by a number of nicknames which include Thirty, Thirty Cent, Hundred, Prince, Romeo or Money and may not be recognized by his legal name,” Homicide detective Rob Bilawey said.

Police said Zoker was known to wear a distinctive gold coloured baseball hat wherever he went.

Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed in west Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. His family came to Canada as refugees from Liberia in 2003.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Zoker’s family came to Canada as refugees from war-torn Liberia in 2003, when he was still a young boy.

Denise Nelson — a family friend who considered herself his grandmother — said Zoker spoke broken English and struggled in school. She said cruel and relentless bullying sent him down the wrong path.

When he was 11, Zoker was separated from his family and shuffled from one group home to another, even living in hotels for a period, she said.

Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed in west Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. His family came to Canada as refugees from Liberia in 2003.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Nelson said Zoker found acceptance on the streets, and when he was 12 joined a gang. From then on, he repeatedly ended up in trouble with the law.

Zoker was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 36 months in jail. He was also convicted of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and sentenced to four months.

No arrests have been made in Zoker’s death. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News

