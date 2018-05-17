Suspicious death investigation at west Edmonton schoolyard after reports of gunshots

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in west Edmonton’s Callingwood area.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to 172 Street and 64 Avenue after gunshots were heard in the area, which is made up of several apartment complexes.

Officers arrived to find an unconscious and unresponsive man in the field of Talmud Torah School. He was taken by paramedics to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police are “investigating the death of a man found injured in the area of 172 Street and 64 Avenue just before 11 pm Wednesday” #yeg #yegcrime pic.twitter.com/PXcLe8I1VM — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 17, 2018

Edmonton Police Service acting Staff Sgt. Michael Keef said they have not made any arrests.

“We’re still investigating that right now,” Keef said at the scene early Thursday morning. “We do have some suspect information, but we can’t release that at this point.”

Keef said he couldn’t confirm the man was shot but reiterated officers responded to sounds of gunshots. The age and name of the victim have not yet been released.

An area around the scene was blocked off with police tape. The homicide section was leading the investigation into the suspicious death.