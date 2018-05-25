Man, 25, dies in hospital after being shot in southwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in southwest Edmonton early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue.

A short time later, a 25-year-old man arrived at an Edmonton hospital with gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries about five hours later.

Homicide detectives are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. MT.

The name of the victim was not released, and Edmonton police said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.