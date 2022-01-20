Rink on Wascana officially opens in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

An official opening of a new skating rink located at the Legislative Landing in Regina was announced Thursday.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) introduced the opening of the Rink on Wascana, a full-size outdoor rink, now open for public skating with professional boards, lighting, washroom and warming facilities.

“The PCC is committed to promoting health and wellness during all four seasons, and Wascana Centre provides the perfect natural setting for the addition of a regulation-size NHL rink that is open to the public,” stated Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris in a press release.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will provide visitors the opportunity to remain active this winter and enjoy some outdoor family entertainment on our very own Legislative grounds.”

PCC, which invested $200,000 for the facility, stated the Rink on Wascana will serve all users with a focus on reducing barriers – it was designed with accessibility in mind. The skating rink focuses on skating with hockey and related equipment permitted only for special events.

The rink will be available for use free of charge seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and will remain open until the end of February. All unique programs, lessons and special events at the Rink at Wascana will also be free to the public.

The PCC states that they will continue to follow the current Public Health Orders and masking will be required in washroom and warming facilities. PCC will ensure all ice access is safe by maintaining and tending to the ice rink, doing snow removal, and periodic ice thickness testing.

The facility will also be part of the city’s first FROST Regina Festival which runs Feb. 4 -13, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Rink on Wascana to our list of attractions,” stated PCC’s Acting CEO Ryan Whippler. “Whether you are with a young family, a couple looking to go on a date, or a group of friends looking for a unique experience within our city, the Rink on Wascana will be a destination for all to enjoy in one of the largest and most beautiful urban parks in North America.”

