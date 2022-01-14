Skating open on Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough; city to host 23 outdoor rinks

Send this page to someone via email

Skating is open on the Trent-Severn Waterway canal, south of the Peterborough Lift Lock, the city announced Friday.

The city says ice conditions on the canal are monitored regularly and posted with a green flag when conditions are safe for skating. A red flag indicates conditions are unsafe.

“Residents are reminded to always follow the flag indicator and all COVID-19 public health guidelines,” the city stated.

Status updates on the canal will be posted on the city’s website and its social media channels @CityPtbo on Facebook and Twitter.

The green flag is flying at the @TrentSevernNHS canal south of the Lift Lock and skating is permitted.

Follow all public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Always obey the safety flags:

🟢Open for skating

🔴Closed for skating pic.twitter.com/8NkXi9vSG2 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) January 13, 2022

Neighbourhood rinks

For the winter season, the city will host 23 outdoor skating rinks, supported by a group of more than 50 volunteers who prepare, flood and maintain the ice. The neighbourhood rink program — which has been run in city parks since 1965 — will this year have rinks open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, depending on weather and ice conditions and subject to public health measures.

Outdoor rinks are for casual, recreational use and used at one’s own risk. No organized play or events are permitted. All children/dependents must be accompanied by a competent adult/guardian.

Locations:

Brinton Carpet – 160 Braidwood Ave.

Cameron St. – 569 Barnes Cr.

Centennial – 14 Cartier Crt.

Dixon – 120 Benson Ave.

Earlwood – 52 Earlwood Dr.

Farmcrest – Ashburnham Drive across from Ecology Park

Golfview Heights – 921 Whitefield Dr.

Grove – 714 Barbara Cres.

Hastings – 690 Hastings Ave.

Inverlea – 18 Dennistoun Ave. View image in full screen Outdoor rinks at parks in Peterborough will have capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Global Peterborough file

King Edward – 455 George St. S

Kiwanis – 234 Middlefield Rd.

Manor Heights – 700 Victory Cr.

Mapleridge – 1929 Mapleridge Dr.

Nicholls Place – 725 Armour Rd.

Northland – 1255 Bathurst St.

Roper – 1610 Firwood Cr.

Sandalwood – 1306 Sandlewood Dr.

Stenson – 1750 Stenson Blvd.

Turner Park – 673 Chamberlain St.

University Heights – 1385 Hetherington Dr.

Wedgewood – 1535 Fairmount Blvd.

Weller – 1140 Weller St.

The city is encouraging participants to practise physical distancing from those outside of their household. Skaters are to respect any posted capacity limits.

“Provincial restrictions require outdoor social gatherings to be a maximum of 10 people, so if skaters are getting together with friends, the group must be 10 people or less,” the city stated.