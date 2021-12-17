COVID-19: Ontario reduces gathering, capacity limits in response to Omicron
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced multiple new COVID-19 restrictions for the province on Friday in response to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, including a 50 per cent capacity limit on indoor spaces like bars, restaurants and shopping malls. Moore also said alcohol sales will be restricted after 10 p.m, while indoor gathering limits will be reduced to 10 and outdoor limits to 25.