Premier Doug Ford, Dr. Kieran Moore to make announcement Friday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore are set to make an announcement Friday afternoon.

They are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. from Queen’s Park.

Following their remarks, a media availability will be held.

The press conference comes after Ontario reported 3,124 COVID cases Friday, continuing a steep upward trend of case numbers, though the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID has remained relatively stable.

Earlier this week, the province announced new measures in a bid to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, including making booster shots available to those aged 18+ starting Monday.

Capacity restrictions of 50 per cent were also placed on large venues.

